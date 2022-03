Highway reopens in Lawrence County following serious accident

Highway 52 reopened just before 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday

LOUISA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Highway 52 in Lawrence County reopened just before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday following a serious accident earlier in the evening, according to the Louisa Fire Department.

Investigators say the accident involved a coal truck and a car with multiple injuries which resulted in medical helicopters responding to the scene.

No other details were immediately available.