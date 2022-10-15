High-speed broadband expansion project to help rural, underserved communities in Boyle County

The $6.3 million dollar project will be divided into two phases

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some Boyle County residents will soon be able to gain access to many other resources after the announcement of high broadband expansion on Friday at the Boyle County Courthouse.

The expansion aims to provide access for those in the underserved and rural areas of Boyle County.

Boyle County Judge-Executive, Howard Hunt says the expansion was a necessary one, especially after the hardships of COVID that caused many to resort to other resources to finish school work or access telemedicine.

“Even if we don’t have COVID. It would allow them the opportunity to use the internet to improve their education and for people that have health issues. We can do telemedicine increased with greater degree of reliability; and the opportunities both commercially and residentially are just limit limitless off the charts is truly life changing,” said Hunt.

Phase I preliminary is expected to begin later this year, about 1,445 homes will be able to access high speed broadband in the first phase.

The homes are in the Magisterial Districts 1, 2 and 4.

Congressman Brett Guthrie was in attendance as part of the announcement.

Guthrie says they have been working on this project for quite some time.

“And it’s important that we’re able to work with your judge with your court with this community to make sure Boyle County has what it needs in the Forkland community is fully first, as is going to continue to spread throughout Boyle County,” said Guthrie.