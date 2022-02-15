Heritage Council seeks input for five-year preservation plan

Survey open through April 1, looks at most important goals

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office (KHC) has launched a survey seeking public input for a new five-year state historic preservation plan that will outline goals, objectives and strategies for helping preserve historic buildings and other sites across the commonwealth.

Questions will gather feedback on what individuals believe to be the most important historic resources in their community, what are the most effective tools and main challenges to preserving these places, and what are the most urgent preservation goals for Kentucky, among others. The survey takes five minutes to complete at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DG92V32.

“What’s at stake is our sense of home and identity as Kentuckians,” said Dr. Orloff Miller Certified Local Government Program and Planning Coordinator. “Change is inevitable, and with change comes loss. Let’s decide now what we do not want to lose, what preservation tools you as citizens need at hand, and what you want to see preserved. Through this process we want to help our constituents support preservation more effectively and make sure our agency goals are aligned.”

Common issues in many communities include demolition by neglect, how to protect buildings and historic sites threatened by natural disaster, and the need to work collaboratively to develop practical solutions for the preservation and reuse of old buildings. Once completed later this year, the plan is intended to serve as a tool for use by individuals, nonprofits and local governments interested in applying these strategies to local issues.

The survey will be open through April 1, after which the data will be analyzed and incorporated into the 2023-2028 Kentucky State Historic Preservation Plan, which must be approved by the National Park Service.

In addition to the public, stakeholders invited to complete the survey include individuals interested in preserving historic sites, historic property owners, elected state and local officials, real estate professionals, and representatives of federal and state agencies, historic sites and museums, American Indian tribes with ties to Kentucky, emergency management agencies, the business community, universities and school systems, or sites that may have not been the focus of historic preservation efforts in the past.