Help fish habitat by recycling real Christmas trees

Some 30 drop-off locations across the state

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Anyone looking to get rid of a real Christmas tree can recycle it and help out the fish habitat across the state.

According to Kentucky’s Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR), tree donations will be accepted for fish habitat construction through Jan. 15. Artificial decorations, lights, tinsel, ornaments, etc. should be removed from the tree before dropping it off.

KDFWR says all real trees donated will be combined with others to create fish attractors for lakes across the state. Trees will be used to replenish existing fish habitat sites as well as create new habitat sites. Brush reefs, according to KDFWR, provide nesting and rearing habitat for gamefish as well as create homes for invertebrates and smaller fishes that provide food for larger fish.

There are 30 drop-off points listed across the state. To find one nearest you, click HERE. Hours are between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.