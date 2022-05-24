Help build the Lexington Fisher House every time you shop at Kroger

The non-profit foundation raising money to build the house where veterans' families stay for free while their loved one is in the VA hospital is part of the Kroger Community Rewards program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – You can help Veterans and their families with just the swipe of your Kroger Plus Card!

Follow the instructions below to choose ‘Lexington Fisher House Foundation, Inc.’ as your charity of choice.

Once selected, the 501 (c)(3) non-profit foundation will automatically be sent a portion of the proceeds from EVERY purchase you make at Kroger.

Visit http://www.kroger.com

Log-in to your Kroger account and search for Lexington Fisher House Foundation, Inc. either by name or HA106 and then click Enroll.

New users will need to create an account which requires basic information, a valid email address and a rewards card.

If you do not have a Kroger rewards card, they are available at the customer service desk at any Kroger.

Purchases will not benefit the non-profit foundation until after you register your rewards card.

Participants must swipe their registered Kroger rewards card or use the phone number associated with the card when shopping for each purchase to count.

Every time you shop at Kroger you’ll help Friends of Lexington Fisher House complete construction of the Lexington Fisher House. The need is great due to skyrocketing construction material costs and supply chain challenges. Construction began in late January. The house is expected to be up and running by the end of the year. The 13,400 square foot house is being built just inside the main entrance of the hospital on Leestown Road. It will feature 16 privide suites with a common kitchen, dining and living room.

Once the $9 million home is built, it will be gifted to the VA for free and it will then be owned and operated by the VA.

A Fisher House is only built on VA property or military bases. The Lexington Fisher House will be the first on VA property in Kentucky. The only other Fisher House in the state currently is at Fort Campbell. There are more than 90 Fisher House’s in the United States, Germany and Great Britain.

The Lexington Fisher House will serve generations of Veterans and their families by providing a home away from home at no cost to veterans’ families when their loved one is hospitalized at either VA hospital in Lexington.

To learn more about the Lexington Fisher House project or to make a tax-deductible donation separate from the Kroger Community Rewards program, CLICK HERE.