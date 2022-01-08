Heavy Rain Late and Through Sunday

We had a nice thaw today. Sun and 40s. The thaw continues as we stay above freezing and rain, heavy at times, will melt the snow too. On the backside of the wet system comes cold air again. Next week looks dry and on the chilly side.

Tonight: We cloud up further and rain, heavy at times late/ into Sunday PM- A low of 38. Temperatures will rise a bit overnight.

Sunday: Showers, heavy at times. Our high near 47. .50-1.00″ of rain possible. Breezy SW winds 10-15.

Sunday night: rain ends and the winds are pretty gusty from the northwest. We dry and chill out. A low of 18

Monday: Sunny, but cold behind the wet system. A high of 33.

Tuesday: Sunny and a high of 31.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and a bit milder. Our Wednesday high of 45.

Thursday: Partly sunny and a high of 45.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers. A high of 48.

Saturday: a 50% chance of showers and a high of 47.