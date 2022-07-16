Heavy rain, isolated flooding possible Sunday and Monday

Despite temperatures reaching the low 90s today, the weather was still pleasant thanks to passing clouds keeping the worst of the heat at bay. Expect a dry Saturday evening with increasing clouds. A few isolated sprinkles are possible after midnight, but most locations won’t see rain.

Our next weather maker is positioned to our north and northwest, and we’ll begin feeling its impacts as early as Sunday morning.

As a cold front drops south, moisture return will increase. Rain will stay spotty to widely scattered until around lunchtime Sunday. Coverage in showers and thunderstorms increases quickly by early afternoon, so if you have outdoor plans, the best time to get them done will be during the morning.

A brief lull in the activity is possible Sunday evening before heavy rain ramps up Sunday night into Monday morning. Showers and thunderstorms may train over the same area for several hours Sunday night, especially south of I-64. Not much reprieve from the rain is expected early Monday morning, with heavy showers and thunderstorms continuing.

Eventually, the axis of heavy rainfall will shift east by Monday afternoon, with pop-up showers and thunderstorms continuing over Central and Eastern Kentucky. We don’t look to completely dry out until Tuesday morning.

With heavy rain falling over the same area for a prolonged period, the Weather Prediction Center has placed parts of Central Kentucky in a risk level 2 out of 4 for the threat of flooding. Flooding can develop quickly; if you see standing water remember to “turn around don’t drown.”

In addition to the threat of flooding, a few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. Damaging wind gusts are the primary concern. Most locations will not see severe weather Sunday.

Beyond Monday, we turn drier and warmer with only isolated rain chances for the rest of the week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers. Lows in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, heavy rain possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, heavy rain and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.