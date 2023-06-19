Heavy rain and storms could cause issues

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Sunday everyone and Happy Fathers Day to all the dads out there. It has been a great weather day with sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s. The only down fall has been some haze/smoke still in the air. But good news is that it is moving back off to the north and east and shouldn’t really impact us anymore in the near future. Future cast shows that well.

Here are our weather headlines as we head into the new week.

Rain and storms are already moving into our southern counties this evening. Those will continue to move in and spiral around our area of low pressure through Tuesday. Future cast shows that well and shows the dark colors which indicate very heavy rain.

Monday will defiantly be the rainiest but from now through Tuesday evening we could see upwards of 1″-4″+ across central and eastern Kentucky.

You all know just as well as I do that we are very dry and need rain, but this amount of rain in a short period of time can cause flash flooding issues so that is something we will be on guard for over the next 48 hours. Wednesday and Thursday look like the “driest” days of the week with only scattered storms around. Now we will still be tracking storms these two days, but they shouldn’t be as widespread. Rain and storms will become more widespread Friday and Saturday as our area of low pressure comes back further north.

If we take our rainfall forecast model out until Saturday at 11:00pm, we see several inches is possible. This DOES include the heavy rain Monday.

So again, while we need the rain – we need it to fall steady and spread out. This amount of rain in this amount of time can cause flooding issues. As always, the ABC 36 Storm Team will keep you up to date on-air and online all week.

Something else we are watching is Invest 92-L in the eastern Atlantic. It has a 90% chance of tropical depression over the next 1-2 days. There is still a lot of uncertainty on if this storm will impact the US or not. Folks from Florida up the eastern seaboard need to monitor the forecast closely in the coming days.

Back here at home…

TONIGHT:

MONDAY: