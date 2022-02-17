Heavy Rain, A Severe Weather, Threat Still On The Table

Heavy rain is our main issue this evening. Lexington and Frankfort have exceeded 2″ so far. The winds haven’t been terrible, but they are whipping, and it will continue into the evening. Easing late. Temperatures are warm, one upside. A WIND ADVISORY is in place until 10 pm for Lexington, longer (1 AM) elsewhere. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in place until about midnight for southeastern KY. A FLOOD WARNING for parts of northern KY. A flood watch for some adjacent. Friday will feel like the Arctic (not exactly, but cold). We rebound temperature-wise this weekend.

Tonight- our winds will be strong for a bit. South winds 15-25 mph, gusting to 45 mph the early part of the evening. The temperatures will drop significantly later tonight. An overnight low of 26.

Friday- we will end up with sunshine but we will be cold. A high of 37.

Saturday- Mostly sunny and a bit better. A high of 43.

Sunday- Nice. Mostly sunny and a high of 58

President’s Day- Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain during the day. A higher chance of PM showers. A high of 63.

Tuesday- An 80% chance of showers, possibly thunderstorms, and a high of 68

Wednesday- Partly-mostly cloudy, a 30% chance of rain.

Thursday- cloudy with a 60% chance of rain, maybe a wintry mix at times. A high of 40.

*Today in weather history

2.91″ of rain for Lexington on this date in 1976. Today’s heavy rain won’t likely eclipse that.

1987 – A couple of winter storms, one off the Atlantic coast and another over the south central U.S., produced snow and ice from the Mississippi Valley to the Mid Atlantic Coast Region. Freezing rain produced a coat of ice three inches thick in northern South Carolina, and 30,000 homes around Pee Dee were left without electricity. Parts of south central Kentucky were without electricity for three days following the storm, which was their worst in 35 years. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)