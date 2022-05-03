UPDATE: 3 taken to hospital after incident at apartment complex in Lexington

Heavy police presence seen at Parkway Manor apartments in the 400 block of Rogers Road in Lexington

UPDATE (5/2/22 9:30 P.M.) – Lexington police is investigating an incident that happened Monday evening that sent three people to the hospital.

According to police, officers responded to the 400 block of Rogers Road just before 7:30 p.m. in response to an injured person. A heavy police presence could be seen at Parkway Manor apartments off Rogers Road.

Once on scene, officers found three people injured. According to police, all three people were taken to the hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries or condition.

At this time, police say they are not looking for any other suspects. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC36 for updates.

ORIGINAL POST 5/2/22 7:30 P.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There is a heavy police presence at an apartment complex in Lexington. Several police units and officers have gathered at Parkway Manor apartments off Rogers Road.

ABC36 has a crew at the scene working to get more information.

ABC36 has reached out to Lexington police for additional details. This is a developing story. Check back with ABC36 for updates.