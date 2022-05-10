Friends, teachers hold balloon release for two children killed in Lexington

Aside from prayers, guest speakers, and songs, there was also a balloon release in honor of the two children.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Hours after the mother accused of murdering her two kids was booked into jail, the community came together to remember their young lives tragically cut short.

“I’m sorry that it took a tragedy like this,” said Pastor Terry Lewis of Faithpointe Church, which sits across from the Parkway Manor Apartments on Rogers Road.

Family, friends, and school leaders gathered to remember the lives of 13-year old Deon Williams and his five year old sister Skyler, who tragically lost their lives one week ago.

“Deon always had A’s and B’s; came home on time; never fell asleep in class,” one of Deon’s friend recalled.

“Skylar inspired the most fun we had in class all year,” said Cerise Bouchard, who taught Skyler at Mary Todd Elementary. “Everyone loved cooking and eating. In life, those are the things that bring us together as family, friends, and communities.”

Their mother Nikki James, booked in the Fayette County Detention Center Monday, has been charged in their murder. Police say she had been in the hospital since the incident. Police couldn’t provide further information.

“When children die, we often ask why,” said Bouchard. “We try to make sense of it. But it doesn’t make sense, it’ll never make sense and it shouldn’t make sense.”

Aside from prayers, guest speakers, and songs, those who gathered released balloons in honor of the two children.

“It’s good for me as a teacher to know there is, was and is a caring community around Skylar and Deon and their family,” said Bouchard.

Pastor Lewis said the balloon release was a final goodbye, and a reminder of what’s ahead.

“I guess it was at that moment that for those of us of Christian faith, it was that moment where we kind of have the image of what we talked about that one of these days, we all, you know the old song says “I’ll Fly Away,” just that moment of we are no longer here. But we’re in the presence of the Lord. We’re still who we are. Skylar and Deon are still who they are, just in that precious place of rest in the arms of Christ.”

Pastor Lewis says his church is in the planning stages of organizing outreach events in the apartment complex, but isn’t sure when those will begin.