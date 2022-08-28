Heat and humidity continue to build ahead of showers and thunderstorms next week

Saturday brought the return of weather that central and eastern Kentucky is a little more used to for late August. Temperatures climbed into the upper 80s, and the humidity increased as well.

Overnight tonight, look for muggy weather to stick around under mostly clear skies.

On Sunday, a warm front will continue to lift north across the region, pushing our temperatures to either side of 90 degrees. Rich moisture will continue being transported northward from the Gulf of Mexico, reinforcing our already humid conditions. Expect the heat index to reach the mid-90s.

Somewhat of a pattern change begins Monday as we watch our next storm system gathering strength to our west and northwest. Ahead of this system, scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms will return. Locations that don’t see rain will remain hot and humid.

The cold front begins inching closer on Monday night, and overnight showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially across northern Kentucky. Some of these storms may be strong, but widespread severe weather is not likely.

Our attention on Tuesday turns to eastern Kentucky, where the greatest instability will be. Depending on when the cold front arrives, another round of strong thunderstorms is possible around mid-day. Luckily, storms will be moving fairly quickly, so flooding is unlikely.

The first meteorological day of fall is on Thursday, and temperatures may feel like it. Overnight lows are expected to creep into the upper 50s in a few spots.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Slight chance of storms. Highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s.