Heat and humidity continue this week with strong thunderstorms possible

Aside from a few late evening showers, Independence Day was dry, hot, and humid. You’ll likely want the AC running tonight, as it will remain pretty sticky outside.

The forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday will be hard to nail down. Temperatures will depend on where rain and thunderstorms are, with the hottest readings in our drier locations. Once again, the heat index may reach 100 degrees. In addition, there is a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.

Tuesday will start dry, but a line of weakening thunderstorms will be moving in from the north. If this line of thunderstorms can manage to hold itself together and tap into some instability, the areas most likely to see impacts will be in Eastern Kentucky.

The primary concern with storms on Tuesday will be wind gusts to 60 mph along with quarter-sized hail.

Scattered storms will continue Tuesday night along leftover boundaries from previous storms. On Wednesday, expect a similar setup with clusters of showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong to severe again, with damaging winds and quarter-sized hail being of concern.

We don’t see a real cool down until the weekend when a cold front drops in and lowers temperatures, dew points, and thunderstorm chances.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with strong afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s.