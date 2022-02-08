“Healthy Mouth, Healthy You” campaign kicks off with community partners

Volunteers of America teamed up with Kentucky Beverage Association and Avēsis.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – February is children’s dental health month and Volunteers of America partnered with the Kentucky Beverage Association and Avēsis to kick off a “Healthy Mouth, Healthy You” campaign.

The goal of the campaign is to improve oral health, teaching kids how to properly care for their teeth and connecting families to dentists. Partners of the campaign say oral health can only go so far if kids aren’t modeled proper dental care at home.

“We know that if someone starts practicing balance in what they eat, drink and do, their overall health will improve,” says Sara Massey, executive director for the Kentucky Beverage Association. “This educational campaign will work to make sure every Kentuckian, no matter their background or geographic location, understands the importance of oral health.”

Dentists say poor oral health can lead to many other health issues, including heart disease, diabetes and tissue inflammation.

To learn more about the campaign, click on the link HERE or visit the Facebook page linked HERE.