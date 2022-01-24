Health department cancels vaccine clinics because of low participation

Fayette clinics had been set for Jan. 28, Feb 2

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, the special vaccination clinics scheduled for Jan. 28 and Feb. 2 have been canceled because of low participation.

Anyone who has signed up will be contacted to schedule an appointment in our Public Health Clinic.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department provides free COVID-19 vaccines by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday; call 859-288-2483.