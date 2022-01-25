Harrodsburg man charged with stealing women’s underwear during burglaries

Break ins happened last summer in Franklin County: Sheriff

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 36-year-old Harrodsburg man is being held on $20,000 cash bond on charges he broke into at least seven Franklin County homes and stolen women’s under garments.

According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, John Hawkins III is charged with seven counts of second-degree burglary in connection with a series of break ins last summer in the Shady Acres Mobile Home Park in Frankfort. According to the investigation, Hawkins is suspected in burglarizing multiple homes during the summer of 2021 and removing only women’s underwear.

Recent information led to Hawkins being arrested in his home in Harrodsburg. During the arrest and search warrant execution, the detectives recovered approximately 100 pairs of women’s underwear and bras believed to have been stolen from residences in Franklin County, the sheriff’s department said.

People who may have been victims last summer but didn’t report it are urged to contact Detective Farmer at 502-875-8740.