Hardy named new executive director at Horse Country

Frankfort native graduate of UK Equine program

Hallie Hardy has been named executive director of Horse Country, Inc., replacing Anne Sabatino Hardy who has led the nonprofit since its founding in 2015.

“Horse Country is proud to announce Hallie as its new executive director,” explained Gathan Borden, president of the Horse Country board of directors. “She brings not only a necessary skill set and diverse experience, but also sincere enthusiasm for the organization’s mission and the desire to continue the growth of this critical fan development initiative. We are grateful to Anne and the foundation of success she leaves behind for Horse Country. The Board looks forward to working with Hallie and our members to build upon that foundation as the organization steps into this next phase.”

Departing executive director, Sabatino Hardy agreed.

“I have appreciated the opportunity to be a part of this effort and am grateful for the relationships and shared accomplishments – I can’t wait to see what’s next,” said Hardy. “Hallie brings a unique set of skills and experiences that make her ideal to lead the organization. Having worked for Horse Country member locations she’s seen firsthand the impact experiences have on fan development. Her relationships, vision and passion for the mission will inspire the next phase.”

Hallie Hardy, a native of Frankfort, Ky. and who is unrelated to the former executive director, brings to Horse Country a wealth of experience ranging from tour intern, to client relations and marketing, to nomination sales. Throughout her career, she has focused on broadening her overall knowledge of the Thoroughbred industry and sharpening her long-term desire to market and promote it.

As an undergraduate in the University of Kentucky’s Equine Program, she held an internship at WinStar Farm, leading its public and private tours. Following graduation, she joined America’s Best Racing (ABR) as one of six brand ambassadors who traveled the country to promote the sport’s biggest race days. After ABR, Hardy was accepted to the Irish National Stud Breeding Course and then Godolphin Flying Start.

Since completing Flying Start, Hardy has worked for trainer Graham Motion and again at WinStar Farm. She most recently worked for Godolphin as part of the nomination sales and marketing teams, as well as assisting with several charitable initiatives and Godolphin’s tour experience.

“I don’t think I can properly convey my excitement for this opportunity,” Hardy said. “It has been a lifelong goal of mine to promote this industry in a significant way—not just as one farm or one racetrack but as a unified industry. I am particularly happy to be promoting one of my home state’s signature industries as well. I have been incredibly fortunate on my journey in this industry and am so grateful to those whom I have had the privilege of working with along the way. I look forward to this new responsibility and to working with Horse Country’s members as we continue to grow the mission—connecting guests to the horse, land, and its people with experiences that inspire the love of the animal and Kentucky.”

Now in its seventh year of offering tours, Horse Country members have hosted nearly 200,000 guests and fans at its various member locations, including nursery, stallion, clinic, feed mill and aftercare-focused experiences. As one of the few collaborative industry marketing initiatives, Horse Country continues to develop new fans and owners through grassroots and organic means, with the goal of growing and expanding all experiences that shape and expand the public perception of the industry.