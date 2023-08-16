Happy first day of school, Fayette County students!

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) —- The energy is high as teachers, students and staff start the first day of school for the 2023-24 school year.

Mayor Linda Gorton and FCPS Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins greeted kids at Northern Elementary School with high fives and smiles.

“I’m going into my 24th year as an educator and this is indeed the most excited I’ve ever felt,” Dr. Liggins said. “I’m anticipating great things.”

As the school year kicks off, they want parents assured that their child’s safety is a priority; there will be at least one SRO (school resource officer) at each Fayette County Public School.

This is Dr. Liggins’s third year as FCPS Superintendent and he is excited to ensure the safety and success of the students.