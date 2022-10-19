Hank the Horse heads to NYC this holiday season

Hank will ring the bell for the Salvation Army

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s Hank the Horse is going to New York City to ring the bell this holiday season for the Salvation Army.

Hank’s owner Tammi Regan shared the excitement with ABC 36 Wednesday afternoon when the news broke saying, “To say that this is one of my proudest moments is an understatement. I consider this endeavor with Hank and The Salvation Army to be one of the greatest accomplishments of my life. To be able to honor my Dad in this way helps heal my still grieving heart. Victorious days like today, I cherish that I can celebrate his memory, his legacy, and the treasure of my Dad’s unconditional love and support.”

Hank is the namesake for the nonprofit For Hank’s Sake. Regan says the announcement shows Hank’s impact on others, “Hank constantly proves just how much is possible when the human spirit and the spirit of the horse come together. Rescued horses like Hank are here to teach us that unloved doesn’t mean incapable of loving. They prove time and time again that we can overcome… we can rise again… we can learn…and we can heal.”

Regan says details on Hank’s trip are still being finalized.

Don’t forget, Hank still needs your vote in America’s Favorite Pet Contest. The deadline to vote is Oct. 20th at 10 p.m. EST. Hank is in the semi-finals and hopes to advance to the final eight.

The winner will earn $10,000 and have a two-page feature in InTouch Weekly Magazine.

You can vote for Hank HERE. Additional information on Hank’s background can be found HERE.