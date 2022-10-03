Kentucky’s Hank the Horse moves up in America’s Favorite Pet contest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s Hank the Horse has moved up to the quarterfinals of America’s Favorite Pet contest!

Voting for this next round of competition begins Monday and runs through Oct. 13 at americasfavpet.com/2022/hank-the-horse.

Hank, a Tennesse walking horse, is the organization’s first rescue namesake of For Hank’s Sake, a nonprofit, rescues neglected and unwanted horses and provides them with care, rehabilitation and retraining. For Hank’s Sake is also dedicated to using horses to inspire and encourage children of all ages.

America’s Favorite Pet contest winner will earn $10,000 and a two-page feature in In Touch Weekly magazine.

Hank is a card-carrying member of multiple public libraries throughout the commonwealth, has visited with thousands of schoolchildren to promote the importance of youth literacy, taken his show on the road to raise awareness around food insecurity, has trotted alongside participants of AVOL Kentucky’s annual AIDS Walk, has been named a “Hometown Hero” and spends countless hours each year campaigning for the Salvation Army. Hank has even been awarded the Lawrenceburg Key to the City by Mayor Troy Young who declared a “For Hank’s Sake Day” in Lawrenceburg and Anderson County.

If Hank wins the competition, his owner Tammi plans to reinvest the money into the communities they serve.

If you want to see more about Hank’s background, watch our previous coverage by clicking here.

America’s Favorite Pet upcoming rounds: