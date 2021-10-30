Halloween trunk or treat event raises money for a cause

Cruizin' for a Cause hosted a combination car show and trunk or treat to raise money for Toys for Tots

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Halloween candy, the fire department, and cool cars: it’s a combination for a cause.

Saturday, the Clark County Fire Departmet and Cruizin for a Cause hosted a combination car show and trunk or treat.

About twenty cars participated in the event, with each car donating money to Toys for Tots.

Kids could go from car to car getting candy, and guests could also donate to Toys for Tots, kicking off the giving season a little early.

“We’re doing Toys for Tots with the local fire department…we want to make sure that those who are less fortunate have something cool underneath their Christmas tree come Christmas night,” said Dave Smith of Cruizin for a Cause.

The event lasted until 6 P.M. Saturday.