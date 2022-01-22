Habitat for Humanity dedicates home to Winchester family Saturday

CLARK COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- One family in Winchester is counting their blessings after receiving the keys to their new home this weekend.

The Habitat for Humanity of Madison and Clark counties dedicated a newly-built home to Jamie Skinner and her daughter Trentity Jackson Skinner on Saturday.

For Trentity, it marks the first time she’s had a place to call her own.

“I’m excited to have my own stuff in here and to do my own things in here,” Trentity said. “I’m just excited to have my own room in general. I’m excited to have my clothes in my own closet and being able to see just my bed in its own place, and just to have my dog in my own bed.”

Saturday’s dedication was the culmination of years of hard work and commitment to helping a family in need.

“We call the homeowners our partner families because they truly partner with us,” board president Larilynn Koury said. “They are involved in every step of the way as far as the building of their home. In fact, they’re required to get 350 what we call sweat equity hours . And they usually get those hours by working on their home, volunteering at our restore.”

The city of Winchester donated the property for the Skinner home, as well as five other lots on Lincoln Street, where more Habitat homes are currently being built. Several churches gave their time and other sponsors offered thousands of dollars to make the house possible. That support is the reason Koury called the occasion a “community-centered” dedication.

“They have had their family come and their friends come, so it’s more than just the people that work at the habitat and our partner families,” Koury said. “It brings the community together, and it’s so wonderful to see that. And we know that it’s not ‘here’s your key, enjoy your home, because most of our partner families, they come back, they help with other builds.”

Now, Trentity has a room she can theme any way she wants.

“I know the color of my room is going to be purple because it’s my favorite color,” Trentity said.

The Habitat’s goal is to have the other five homes built by December 2022.