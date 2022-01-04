Guthrie enters campaign year with $2.3 million in bank

Incumbent raises more than $300,000 during fourth quarter of 2021

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Second District Republican U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie raised more than $300,000 during the last three months of 2021 and now has more than $2.3 million in his campaign warchest, his campaign announced Tuesday.

Guthrie was first elected to Congress in 2008 and took office in January 2009. He is running for reelection in November. The district runs across much of central Kentucky from just south of Lexington to Owensboro in the western part of the state.

Guthrie has been a big supporter of former President Donald Trump and following the Republican line, been highly critical of Democratic President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Guthrie will be heavily favored to win reelection in a race some analysts say may see Republicans retake control of the House.

Guthrie currently is top Republican on the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Health Subcommittee.