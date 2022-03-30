Gusty winds lead to fire danger ahead of late night storms

A line of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be moving in late Wednesday evening but there will be weather hazards before the storms move in. A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of Kentucky. Wind gusts over 40-50 mph could blow around unsecured objects and lead to power outages. A Red Flag Warning has also been issued for eastern Kentucky. Gusty winds, low relative humidity values, and warm temperatures will lead to an increased wildfire risk.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has designated eastern Kentucky as “Critical” on Todays Fire Weather Outlook. The SPC says, “ERC percentiles also will be near record for this time of year.” ERC is a number that measures the available energy needed for fires. Dry vegetation, dry southeasterly winds, and low relative humidity values are the largest contributing factors leading to the fire danger today.

Increased fire risk isn’t uncommon for Kentucky this time of the year. Kentucky’s Spring fire season begins February 15 and lasts through April 30. Unsecured burning between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. is prohibited within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland.

With today’s conditions, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Avoid outdoor burning and adhere to local burn restrictions.