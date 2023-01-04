Groups organize decriminalization rally in hopes of medical cannabis legislation

2023 legislative session begins in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order pardoning some Kentuckians in possession of medical marijuana officially taking effect on Sunday..

On Tuesday, several groups rallied at the rotunda for a decriminalization rally.

So far, the House of Representatives is the only one who has passed a medical marijuana bill.

“We’re just here to fight for Kentucky patients. They need this and they need to be heard,” says Julie Cantwell, co-founder and President of Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis.

As the 2023 legislative session gaveled in, the fight to legalize marijuana continues at the capitol rotunda.

“It’s time for them to decriminalize marijuana and allow the people of Kentucky to vote on this for the amendment in the Kentucky constitution,” said Patrick Dunegan, executive director of the Kentucky Cannabis Freedom Coalition, who was in attendance at the rally.

Various groups rallying, just before the legislative session began, hoping to make their voices heard.

“Let the people decide, decriminalize it for all Kentuckians, all Kentuckians, it would benefit the medical community as well,” added Dunegan.

Some activists in attendance say the legalization of marijuana would also help with the opioid epidemic.

“We don’t want to be criminals to be able to heal ourselves or to get off of pharmaceuticals or not have to use narcotics and become addicted,” added Jennifer Dunegan of the Kentucky Cannabis Freedom Coalition.

One mother says, it’s a battle she never envisioned being a part of, but a fight that she continues to be a part of everyday.

“I would like to say to those who are still not on board, or who are against it, to be grateful that you don’t have a reason to understand that the way that we do. This is not what we set out to do with our lives. When we were young, this was not a dream that we had, we’re doing what we need to do for our kids,” added Kristin Wilcox, co-founder and President of Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis.

One of the speakers, Representative Nina Kulkarni also sponsoring a bill in support of decriminalizing marijuana.

“It has really helped me deal with my PTSD, and actually allowed me to get off of some prescription medications,” says Jennifer Dunegan.

To see the bill, you can click here.

Or you can call 1-800-372-7181, and leave a message for house representatives and your state senators and let them know that you think it’s time that they pass medical cannabis legislation.