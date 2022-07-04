Group rallies for reproductive rights

Ahead of Lexington's annual Fourth of July parade, a group gathered to rally for reproductive rights

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – People didn’t just gather to celebrate America’s birthday on the Fourth of July: they also rallied for reproductive rights.

Members of the Kentucky Reproductive Freedom Group rallied in front of the Fayette County Circuit Courthourse ahead of Lexington’s annual Fourth of July parade.

According to organizer Aly Lynn, the group planned to be there all day fighting for their rights.

“So we’re out here today to kind of show we do not feel free in this country from people in office. My Black brothers and sisters, my trans brothers and sisters, my whole community of friends, we’re at risk here. It’s kind of a slap in the face for people to be out here celebrating…they’re capitalizing on taking away from us,” said Lynn.

Last week, a judge ordered a temporary hold on Kentucky’s abortion ban following the Supreme Court overturn of Roe v. Wade, allowing abortion care providers to continue their services for now.

Another hearing on the matter is set for Wednesday.