Group fitness event to make stand to end sex trafficking

Event at fitness centers will aid shelters, agencies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In observance of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, Proof Fitness and Belle Vie Med Spa are teaming up to present “Be Strong, Stay Strong,” a group fitness event with the goal of making a stand to end sex trafficking. The event is in support of two local nonprofit organizations, The Well of Lexington and Refuge for Women.

“As the Nation’s largest recovery program for victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation, we see the brokenness firsthand,” said Michelle Frank, Refuge for Women’s Executive Director. “We provide safety and outreach programs to the most at-risk youth and families in the Bluegrass,” said Eileen Levy, The Well of Lexington’s Executive Director. “We’re thankful for Proof Fitness and Belle Vie to help raise awareness to support our mission.”

“We believe it is vital to our community to understand the facts about human trafficking,” said Samantha Lombardi, co-owner of Belle Vie Med Spa. “We’re thankful to be a co-sponsor of this event to support The Well of Lexington and Refuge for Women for the life-changing impact they are accomplishing.”

“We’re honored to host an event to promote good health and, more importantly, raise awareness about human trafficking,” said Alex Newman, co-owner of Proof Fitness. “Sex trafficking is over a $10 billion industry and is right here in our backyard. It’s not just International. It’s in Lexington and we need your help.”

For each participant who takes a class, Proof Fitness will donate $100 to The Well of Lexington and Refuge for Women. The event is free and open to the public – an optional $5 donation at check-in will go directly to The Well of Lexington and Refuge for Women.

All participants are eligible for a drawing that will take place at 4 p.m. on the day of the event at the Proof Fitness Tates Creek location. Prizes include a three-month ‘facial and massage’ package and a “botox treatment” package from Belle Vie Med Spa. Proof Fitness will give away a three-month VIP membership with unlimited classes. Belle Vie Med Spa is also offering 20% off of all products and services for all attendees of the event.

“Be Strong, Stay Strong,” features 17 different classes, including new classes like Cross Ropes and Crush. Classes start at 7:30 a.m. at both Proof Fitness locations in Lexington.

Registration for the event is online at www.prooffitness.com/offer-end-sex-trafficking-event.

More than 20 years ago, the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA) of 2000 enshrined the United States’ commitment to combating human trafficking domestically and internationally. In 2010, by presidential proclamation, U.S. President Barack Obama declared the month of January to be “National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.” Every year since, each president has followed this tradition.

The Well of Lexington is a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization committed to helping women live free from sexual exploitation, addiction and homelessness. The organization provides a two-year residential program of recovery and renewal for women who have survived sex trafficking or prostitution, those who most often also suffer from substance disorder, and want a safe and healing environment in which to rest, recover and create new and healthier lives for themselves.

Refuge for Women is a nonprofit and faith-based organization providing specialized long-term housing and emergency housing for women who have escaped human trafficking or sexual exploitation. With multiple locations across the U.S., Refuge for Women offers up to twelve months of safe housing, at no charge to the resident, with around-the-clock care as clients progress through evidence-based, trauma-informed programming.

The organization strives to help each woman complete the program with a vision for her future, equipped to succeed and sustain a life marked with dignity and hope.