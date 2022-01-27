Groundbreaking set Monday on new racetrack in Corbin

Site prep has been under way for Cumberland Run

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – While site preparation has been under way for several weeks, the official groundbreaking is set Monday for the state’s newest race track — Cumberland Run.

The ceremony is Monday at the site of the harness-racing track in Corbin.

In partnership with Keeneland Race Course, Ron Winchell and Marc Falcone, Kentucky Downs’ majority owners and managing partners, will build a harness track in Corbin, on the site of the former Corbin Tri- County Industrial Park located off of the Corbin Bypass (KY 3041). The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 75 Buchanan Boulevard in Corbin.

Winchell and Falcone will join with local and State elected officials, the City of Corbin and the Corbin Tri-County Industrial Development Authority Board to celebrate the upcoming construction.

Ground was broken last fall on Cumberland Mint, a gaming outlet associated with the track, just south on I-75 in Whitesburg.