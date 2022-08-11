Grocery chain donates 3,500 gallons of water to Kentucky flood victims

Food Lion donation Courtesy: Food Lion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A truckload of 17 pallets of water, more than 3,500 gallons, was donated to Kentucky flood victims Tuesday thanks to Food Lion.

Food Lion gave the water to God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington to distribute.

The grocery chain is also fundraising at its more than 1,100 stores with the option for customers to round up at the register. All proceeds will go to the American Red Cross and Food Lion will match donations up to $30,000, according to a Thursday press release.

“Caring for our customers and communities is an integral part of our Food Lion culture and what our associates do every day,” said Food Lion Division Vice President Scott Libbey in a press release. “Part of demonstrating care is lending a hand to support our communities during times of need. We are humbled to bring our resources together to partner with our customers across our 10-state footprint to raise disaster relief funds to aid Kentucky. We hope our customers will join us in lending much-needed support to these communities recovering from severe flooding.”

Food Lion has three Kentucky locations: Glasgow, Hopkinsville and Scottsville.