Greg Elkins sworn in as State Senator for District 28

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Republican Greg Elkins, who won District 28‘s special election in May, was sworn into the State Senate Thursday.

Elkins fills the vacancy created by former Sen. Ralph Alvarado, who accepted the Tennessee Department of Public Health Commissioner position in January.

He’ll be a member of the Interim Joint Committees on Health Services, Families and Children, State Government and Local Government. Elkins’ Senate standing committee assignments will be announced before the start of the 2024 Legislative Session.

“Few people are fortunate enough to call themselves Americans and Kentuckians, and even fewer are blessed to be a representative for their fellow residents. I take this responsibility seriously and know my constituents trust me to represent them well,” Elkins said in a press release. “With the support of friends here in the Kentucky General Assembly, I’m confident we will continue moving Kentucky in the right direction.”

Elkins was accompanied by his wife of 36 years, Kim, and friends and family.