Greenup County man charged with drug trafficking

RACELAND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 43-0year-old Greenup County man is arrested on drug trafficking charges.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Anthony Kershner was arrested following a traffic stop Monday on U.S. 23 in Greenup County for traffic infractions. Troopers said they could spell the odor of marijuana and deployed Canine Fabi and the dog alerted to the presence of drugs in the car. Upon searching the vehicle, troopers located a handgun, methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin, pills and other paraphernalia, according to the KSP.

He is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, heroin and meth trafficking, and other offenses.

The Kentucky State Police was assisted by the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force AHIDTA/ATF. The Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force will also be seeking Federal charges on Mr. Kershner with the Eastern District of Kentucky USAO.