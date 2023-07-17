Greensource Riverfest returns to Kentucky River

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The environmental non-profit Bluegrass Greensource held its annual Riverfest Sunday along the Kentucky River.

The festival included water education for children and adults. The Lexington Fire Department was also there with a fire truck for kids to see.

People of all ages were able to paddle-board or canoe on the river.

The event has been a project for Lucy Swenson during her internship with Greensource.

“It’s been super fun to watch people paddling. We have some standup paddle boards, so some people are falling in and some people are standing on the paddle boards. But people of all ages are enjoying the water crafts, so that’s been really fun to watch,” says Swenson.

A few organizations took part in the event to teach people how to get involved in citizen science building and on ways to improve the region’s environment.