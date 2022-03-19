GRAPHIC: Animal shelter in Lexington looking for person seen tossing a deceased dog

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control investigators are looking for the person seen in a graphic video dumping a deceased dog.

According to the animal shelter, the deceased dog was dumped on Thursday, March 17 just before 6 a.m. by a person in a pick-up truck. The dog was found in a crate behind businesses on Russell Cave Road.

The shelter shared an image of the deceased dog which shows it was extremely malnourished and had suffered injuries. We want to warn you, this image may be considered graphic. It can be viewed HERE

If you have any information about the animal or person seen in the video, you’re urged to contact Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control’s Cruelty Investigator at 859-255-9033 extension 229.