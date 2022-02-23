Grant County gets $920,000 for water projects

Carroll, Gallatin, Grant and Pendleton counties share in $2 million

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman awarded $2,172,676 in funding Wednesday to Carroll, Gallatin, Grant and Pendleton counties through the state’s Cleaner Water Program.

“Investments in infrastructure, like high-speed internet, clean water, roads and bridges provide Kentucky a solid foundation for building tomorrow’s economy, today,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman.

The Cleaner Water Program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA). $250 million was appropriated at the close of the 2021 General Assembly through a bipartisan agreement for clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky.

The Northern Kentucky Area Development District submitted the funding requests for these projects to the KIA.

Carroll County

$190,435 was awarded to the Carroll County Water District to replace a pump and construct a new pumping station.

$200,000 was awarded to Carroll County Fiscal Court to replace 1,600 feet of water lines and improve service.

“Carroll County is pleased to receive these grant funds for water and sewer projects,” said Judge/Executive Harold Tomlinson. “They will go a long way toward assisting with infrastructure needs throughout the county.”

“We serve portions of three counties. We are thankful that the governor and members of the General Assembly funded this program under SB 36 and grateful that the Carroll County Judge and Fiscal Court gave a portion to contribute to this great water improvement project,” said Obe D. Cox, Manager of Carroll County Water District. “The project will impact all of our customers in a positive way. The proposed project will provide more production from our existing well fields and at a lower energy cost. This will enhance water flow capacity for our industrials that are continuing to grow, while creating more water storage for our rural residential customers in all counties.”

Gallatin County

$116,823 was awarded to Gallatin County Water District to increase sewer capacity to service industrial areas.

$100,000 was awarded to the City of Warsaw for the U.S. 42 sewer extension.

$45,100 was awarded to Carrollton Utilities for upgrades at the Sparta Pump Station.

$63,800 was awarded to the City of Carrollton to purchase two new pumps.

“I just want to say that this money will make these projects possible,” said Judge/Executive Ryan Morris. “Without the money, we would not be able to do the upgrades.”

Grant County

$115,085 was awarded to Bullock Pen Water District to design a new water treatment plant.

$155,085 was awarded to Corinth Water District for the restoration of the Stringtown tank.

$75,085 was awarded to the City of Corinth for the restoration of a water treatment plant.

$230,170 was awarded to the City of Dry Ridge for repairs to the E-Z Street Tank.

$115,085 was awarded to Grant County Sanitary Sewer District for wastewater treatment plant upgrade.

$230,175 was awarded to the City of Williamstown to replace the Humes Ridge water tank.

“The City of Williamstown is honored to accept this grant and look forward to extending our water and wastewater lines on Conrad Lane, said Rick Skinner, mayor of Williamstown. “The expansion will open up 536 acres for development and will also serve our newly created light industrial park. The Governor and legislators see the big picture for Kentucky and we are excited to be a part of such an exciting time in Kentucky.”

“On behalf of Grant County, we are extremely grateful for the Cleaner Water Program funds to assist our cities and water/waste districts to have the funding abilities to continue building needed infrastructure for our county,” said Judge/Executive Chuck Dills.

Pendleton County

$133,959 was awarded to Pendleton County Water District to extend service to five unserved families.

$133,958 was awarded to East Pendleton Water District for a new pump station and sewer lines for 55 families.

$133,958 was awarded to the City of Falmouth for the New Hope pump station project.

$133,958 was awarded to the City of Butler to install water lines along Peoples Street and Williams Street.

“We are very appreciative of the ARPA funds awarded to the different entities of Pendleton County,” said Judge/Executive David Fields. “These funds will greatly assist in completing water and sewer projects for Pendleton Water, East Pendleton Water, City of Falmouth and City of Butler and the citizens therein.”