Governors Beshear, DeWine pledge to seek federal funding for Brent Spence Bridge Project

COVINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced they will jointly pursue up to $2 billion in federal funding to reduce traffic congestion on and around the Brent Spence Bridge, which connects Covington, Kentucky, to Cincinnati, Ohio.

During a news briefing in Covington, Governors Beshear and DeWine announced plans to request the funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The funding is part of the bipartisan federal infrastructure bill, which includes at least $39 billion for bridge projects, according to Gov. Beshear’s office. If awarded to Kentucky and Ohio, the requested funds would primarily be used to build a new companion bridge over the Ohio River to give drivers an alternative to the Brent Spence Bridge.

As part of Monday’s announcement, Governors Beshear and DeWine signed a memorandum of understanding confirming the states’ intention to work together on the bridge project. The memorandum also directs transportation officials in both states to begin preparations for construction. A more detailed interstate agreement will be signed later this year.

“With today’s signing, the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the State of Ohio are aligning our efforts to make this project a reality,” said Gov. Beshear. “This memorandum spells out our obligations and positions us to quickly apply for these federal dollars, which will allow us not only to build this new bridge, but to do it without tolls! And just as important: This project shows what we in government can do when we embrace cooperation and progress and simply do what is best for our people.”

“For decades, the backups on the Brent Spence Bridge have frustrated drivers, hindered economic development and slowed supply chain deliveries. Today, a solution is in reach, and we are committed to aggressively working together to secure this funding to help us fix this transportation nightmare once and for all,” said Gov. DeWine. “Not only will this project improve quality of life for drivers in Ohio and Kentucky, but keeping this major transportation network open and moving will also have a significant positive impact on our national economy and national security.”

The Brent Spence Bridge was constructed in the 1960s to carry around 80,000 vehicles a day, but the daily I-75 and I-71 traffic load has reached 160,000 vehicles in recent years, according to transportation officials. Because I-75 is a key freight corridor stretching from Canada to Florida, the slowdowns also impact commerce throughout the eastern United States.

The teams at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) have been planning the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project for nearly two decades, completing the critical groundwork that has made this project nearly shovel ready. Because of this previous planning, project construction could potentially begin in 2024 if funding is received.

“The Brent Spence Bridge is the critical link in this important corridor,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “New funding will support the construction of a new bridge – not a replacement – as well as updates to the existing bridge and the interstate network throughout the corridor. The Brent Spence Bridge is safe and structurally sound and will serve a critical transportation need for decades to come.”

“The signing of this document is a very clear and public show of action by both states,” said Dr. Jack Marchbanks, director of ODOT. “This critical step will help be competitive in the federal grant process and will allow the bi-state team to start moving this project forward.”

You can read more about the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor HERE.

According to transportation officials, the planned project will not replace the Brent Spence Bridge, the new funding would cover the bulk of the cost for KYTC and ODOT to construct the new companion bridge to the west of the current bridge. The project would also make improvements to the existing bridge surrounding the eight-mile interstate corridor.

The second bridge would add much-needed capacity by separating local and through traffic to ease the ongoing traffic backups, according to KYTC. The project would also provide an opportunity to invest in local businesses and a growing workforce by improving safety and travel along this critical national corridor for commerce and freight.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell shared a statement saying, “I’m glad Kentucky and Ohio’s governors are taking this important step today to make sure this project gets done. I was proud to support last year’s landmark bipartisan infrastructure deal because I know the vast, positive impact it will have on our state and economy. Already, Kentucky is slated to receive more than $5 billion in federal funds to improve our roads, bridges, riverports, railways, broadband and more. The bill also created several competitive grant programs for which states like Kentucky and Ohio can apply to help address major projects like the Brent Spence Bridge.”

The states will apply for the federal grant funding together once application guidance is released by the U.S. Department of Transportation. If funding is granted, both states have agreed to contribute any required matching funds.