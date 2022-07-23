Governor Andy Beshear announces plans to travel to Israel

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear says he is planning a trip to Israel, which will cause him to miss next month’s “Fancy Farm picnic” for the second straight year. On Twitter Friday, the Governor tweeted he and his wife, First Lady Britainy Beshear are visiting Israel in August.

“Britainy and I are visiting the Holy Land in August, giving us the amazing opportunity to deepen our faith and to learn more about Israel, one of our nation’s greatest allies. Because of this trip, we are unable to attend Fancy Farm,” the Governor said in the tweet.

The annual political “Fancy Farm picnic” in far Western Kentucky is August 6th.