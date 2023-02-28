Gov. candidate Quarles wants to legalize medical marijuana in first year if elected

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s Agriculture Commissioner and GOP governor candidate Ryan Quarles wants to legalize medical marijuana in his first year as governor if elected, he announced at a press conference Tuesday.

In a media press release Monday, Quarles said he was making a “major campaign announcement,” eyeing medical marijuana and citing his work as a farmer. He said the law would be financially independent and he would not tax families who need help.

He launched his campaign in June 2022 in Scott County. He joined a crowded field of candidates vying for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.