Gov. Beshear shares Veterans Day message, breaks ground on new VA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Veterans Day, Gov. Andy Beshear shared a video message on social media thanking our military men and women who have served.

“Today, we as Kentuckians – and as Americans – give thanks for the bravery, selflessness and dedication of our heroic veterans,” said Beshear. “Let us commit to the hard work of being worthy of their sacrifices that sustain us. Today, and every day, we honor our veterans.”

Also on Thursday, Gov. Beshear joined other leaders for a ground breaking ceremony on a new Louisville VA Medical Center.

“Providing the best possible care to our veterans is nothing short of a sacred duty. On Veterans Day we met that obligation as we broke ground on a new Louisville VA Medical Center,” said Beshear. “The future of veterans’ health care is being created right here through the $840 million campus.”

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District, the center will showcase a new 104 bed, full-service hospital in Louisville, which will replace the existing Robley Rex VA Medical Center.

The contract includes constructing a new 910,115 square foot medical center, parking structures, a 42,205 square foot central utility plant, and roadways, sidewalks, and other site improvements, according to Robley Rex officials. The new hospital will integrate modern patient-centered care concepts to provide the best possible care for Veterans. In addition, to specifically address the needs of our women Veterans, the new hospital will include a Women’s Health Clinic with 4 Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACT).

Construction is anticipated to be complete in 2025.