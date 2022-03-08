Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of police telecommunicator

Police Telecommunicator II Charles “Chuck” Stewart Jr. died on duty at KSP Post 4
Erica Bivens,

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday, March 8, in honor of a Kentucky State Police (KSP) telecommunicator who died Sunday, Feb. 27.

According to Gov. Beshear, Police Telecommunicator II Charles “Chuck” Stewart Jr. died after suffering a heart attack while on duty at KSP Post 4.

Funeral services will be held at South East Christian Church in Elizabethtown at 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to Manakee Funeral Home. Visitation will take place Monday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at South East Christian Church.

Stewart served the commonwealth as telecommunicator for 34 years, 19 were with KSP. According to the funeral home, the 56-year-old also previously served for many years as a volunteer firefighter with Central Hardin Fire Department.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to KSP’s Shop with a Trooper program or the American Heart Association.

Governor Beshear is encouraging all individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute. Additional flag status information is available HERE.

 

