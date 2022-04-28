Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff Friday in honor of Kentucky Marine who died while on active duty

Photo Courtesy: Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home – Bardstown



FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Friday, April 29, in honor of a Kentucky Marine who died while on active duty.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rollie Brandon Pennington of Louisville, Kentucky, died April 9, 2022. Pennington was an Infantry Weapons Officer with the 2nd Battalion 24th Marine Regiment of the 4th Marine Division, Marine Corps Forces Reserve, based out of Ft. Sheridan, Illinois.

Services for Chief Warrant Officer Pennington will be held at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home in Bardstown on Friday. Interment will follow at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.

Gov. Beshear encourages all individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute. Additional flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status.