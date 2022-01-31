Gov. Beshear, KSP announces regional driver testing services in Frankfort

Serving Anderson, Bourbon, Franklin, Harrison, Henry, Oldham, Owen, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble County residents

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced on Monday, the regional driver testing branch in Frankfort will begin serving Kentuckians in Bourbon and Harrison Counties who wish to obtain a state driver permit or driver license.

The KSP Driver Testing Regional Branch, located within the KYTC Regional Drivers Licensing Office at 200 Mero Street in Frankfort, currently serves residents of Anderson, Franklin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, and Trimble counties. According to KSP, Bourbon County applicants who previously scheduled an appointment through February 14, 2022 will be honored and Harrison County applicants who previously scheduled an appointment through February 1, 2022 will also be honored.

“We appreciate KSP and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet working together to expand driver licensing services to Kentuckians in Anderson, Bourbon, Franklin, Harrison, Henry, Oldham, Owen, Scott, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble counties,” said Gov. Beshear. “A local branch makes it easier for our Kentucky families to access the services they need.”

Beginning January 31, KSP will offer driver testing services at the KYTC Regional Drivers Licensing Office, located at 200 Mero Street in Frankfort, for residents of Bourbon and Harrison Counties. According to KSP, all appointments previously scheduled in Bourbon County will be honored through February 14, 2022. Appointments scheduled in Harrison County for February 1, 2022 will be honored.

Appointments are available Monday through Friday and can be made online HERE. Residents must make an appointment prior to arrival for a permit, driver or commercial driver license test.

“One of the benefits of regionalization is increased availability of testing services,” said KSP’s Commander of Driver Testing, Captain Marshall Johnson. “New appointments will be posted daily at 8 a.m., Monday through Friday, and this availability is the product of regionalizing our services.”

KSP reports work continues with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Kentucky’s circuit court clerks to open the remaining regional offices statewide by June 30, 2022.

Prior to an appointment, new drivers should prepare for the exam by accessing the only approved Kentucky driver’s manual or through the official KSP mobile app, ‘kspolice’. All driver testing materials can be viewed and downloaded free of charge.

According to KSP, successful testing applicants will be served the same day by KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office staff to apply for a permit or license, based on capacity and time of day, without scheduling a separate appointment. The transition of licensing services by KYTC was mandated with passage of House Bill 453 during the 2020 Kentucky General Assembly.

According to KYTC, Kentucky will continue offering the option of a standard driver’s license, but a REAL ID or other form of federally approved identification, such as a passport or military ID, eventually will be needed by people 18 and older for boarding commercial flights and accessing military bases and federal buildings that currently require identification. Federal enforcement is scheduled to begin May 3, 2023.

First-time application for a REAL ID must be made in person at a Driver Licensing Regional office. Specific documentation is required. A list of acceptable documentation and a link to take an interactive quiz that populates a personalized list of documents is available at drive.ky.gov | IDocument Guide.