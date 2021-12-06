Gov. Beshear encourages boosters as COVID case count at highest point in nine weeks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear said as COVID-19 cases rise in Kentucky, across the United States and in many countries throughout the world, families must get vaccinated and boosted to stay safe over the holiday season.

“We are certainly in the middle of another COVID-19 escalation. But we have more tools to stop this in its tracks than ever before,” said Gov. Beshear. “The great news is, we saw more vaccinations over this last weekend than we have seen in a long time, in every stage of the vaccination process. This is how we fight back against this virus.”

Over the past weekend alone, 45,137 Kentuckians received a booster, 15,117 received their first dose and 18,189 got fully vaccinated.

The Governor encouraged Kentuckians to stay safe this holiday season by taking the following steps:

Get a COVID-19 vaccination;

Get a vaccination booster (all Kentucky adults are now eligible for a booster);

Stay home and avoid gatherings if sick;

Wear masks if indoors and unvaccinated and/or not boosted, and

Keep gatherings small.

The Governor also outlined new guidelines for international air travel. All travelers age two and older who are returning to the U.S.:

Must show proof of a negative COVID-19 viral test performed within one day of departure;

Should get tested three to five days after return;

Should self-isolate and get tested if they develop any symptoms, and

All unvaccinated travelers should quarantine for seven days.

In the state’s daily report (click here), Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,347 new cases of COVID-19, 63 new deaths and a positivity rate of 9.13%. Of the new cases, 314 were in people 18 and under. The state now has logged 799,695 cases of COVID since March 2020.

Monday’s number of new cases was up from 1,194 on Sunday, but down from Saturday’s 2,350, 2,813 on Friday, Thursday’s 2,841, 3,312 on Wednesday and 2,558 reported Tuesday.

The positivity rate was up from Sunday’s 9.02% and 9.11% on Saturday, down from Friday’s 9.21% and 9.20% on Thursday and up from 8.56% Wednesday and 8.31% Tuesday.

The Governor also reported 2.7 million Kentuckians vaccinated, with a 61% total vaccination rate.

The state also reported 63 deaths, which raised the state’s total to 11,289 lost to COVID-related causes.

According to the daily report, hospitalizations continued to rise with 1,077 people, higher than 1,039 on Sunday, Saturday’s 1,020, 972 on Friday, Thursday’s 987, 948 Wednesday and 930 Tuesday.

ICU admittance is at 310, up from 301 on Sunday, Saturday’s 300, Friday’s 284, Thursday’s 259, 249 Wednesday and Tuesday’s 266.

The number of those on a ventilator went up to 168 compared to 155 on Sunday, Saturday’s 159, 156 on Friday, 132 on Thursday, 123 Wednesday and 122 Tuesday.

During the week ending Dec. 5, 15,936 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kentucky, and the average test positivity rate was 8.79%.