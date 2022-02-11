Gov. Beshear announces 2021 Governor’s Awards in the Arts honorees

Commonwealth’s most prestigious arts awards in recognition of their dedication

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday the nine recipients of the commonwealth’s most prestigious arts awards in recognition of their dedication to sharing Kentucky’s rich arts history with the citizens of the commonwealth.

The Governor’s Awards in the Arts is comprised of nine categories that celebrate the extraordinary and significant contributions of Kentuckians and Kentucky organizations to the state’s arts heritage.

The Kentucky Arts Council solicits nominations and coordinates award presentations on behalf of the Governor of Kentucky. The 2021 Governor’s Awards in the Arts recipients are:

Milner Award – James Gifford, Boyd County

James Gifford, Boyd County Artist Award – The Northern Kentucky Brotherhood Singers, Kenton County

The Northern Kentucky Brotherhood Singers, Kenton County Business Award – Paducah Bank, McCracken County

Paducah Bank, McCracken County Community Arts Award – Butler County Arts Guild

Butler County Arts Guild Education Award – Jane Dewey, Boyle County

Jane Dewey, Boyle County Folk Heritage Award – Sue Massek, Washington County

Sue Massek, Washington County Government Award – City of Beaver Dam, Ohio County

City of Beaver Dam, Ohio County Media Award – Louisville Public Media, Jefferson County

Louisville Public Media, Jefferson County National Award – Martha Redbone, Harlan County

Each year, the arts council commissions a Kentucky artist to create custom works of art to serve as the award for recipients. The artist creates 10 awards – nine for the recipients and one for the Kentucky Arts Council’s permanent collection. Jefferson County glass artist Ann Klem created the 2021 Governor’s Awards in the Arts.

The Kentucky Arts Council, who recommends honorees to the Governor, accepts nominations for the Governor’s Awards in the Arts annually. Details regarding a virtual awards ceremony to honor the 2021 Governor’s Awards in the Arts recipients will be forthcoming.