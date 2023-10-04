Gov. Andy Beshear unveils infrastructure and budget proposal for next year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — As Governor Andy Beshear gets ready to continue on the campaign trail attempting to sway undecided voters, he’s laying out his ‘Better Kentucky’ plan to help voters understand where he stands on issues directly affecting the state.

“I’m proposing another $500 million over the two year budget to continue to provide unserved families and businesses with access to cleaner water and wastewater systems,’ said Gov. Andy Beshear during a presser on Tuesday.

From clean water accessibility, to expanding high speed internet for everyone, “we know that we have $1.1 billion in be funding coming down. That’ll create the largest public investment in high speed internet in the state’s history. That will all be appropriated in the next budget,” he also added.

Beshear making education the focal point of his campaign, alongside his running mate Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman, a former teacher.

“Our education first plan, which amongst other things would provide an 11% raise to every public school system employee. That’d be the largest pay raise for public school educators in 40 years. The plan would also fund Universal Pre K,” said the Governor.

Amongst education, the Governor also wants to provide more affordable housing for Kentuckians, proposing one of the most significant increases in almost two decades.

“I’m recommending $10 million over two years to add to the Kentucky Housing Corporation’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund that will provide more

Kentuckians with affordable housing,” said Gov. Beshear.

While also tackling infrastructure, focusing on major roadways, “so I’m seeking to add $200 million over two years to continue and to speed up the work on the construction of the four landing of the Mountain Parkway and the I-69 project,” he says.

Beshear also wants to retain top talent by investing $15 million to build a development system to remain competitive.

Meanwhile, the Cameron campaign released the following statement;

“Today, Andy Beshear offered more empty promises and government programs as the key to unleashing Kentucky’s future,” Daniel Cameron said. “Kentuckians are rejecting Bidenomics and its failed economic policies that have given us 40-year record high inflation and drained our savings accounts. Andy follows Joe Biden and shares his views on every issue. I have the relationships to deliver on my promises. Andy Beshear does not.”

The deadline to register to vote is October 10th.