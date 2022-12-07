GoodGiving Challenge raises over $2.5M for central Kentucky nonprofits

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — This year’s GoodGiving Challenge raised over $2,500,000 which will benefit 200 central Kentucky charities.

The GoodGiving Challenge ran from 9 a.m. Nov 29 to just before midnight on Dec. 2. Since 2011, the challenge has raised nearly $20 million for nonprofits in the state.

“The success of this year’s GoodGiving Challenge is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our central Kentucky nonprofits to their missions and stakeholders,” said Lauren Parsons, director of Strategic Initiatives & Communications for Blue Grass Community Foundation, in a press release. “Plans are already underway for an even more impactful Challenge in 2023.”

The top fundraising charity was Central Kentucky Youth Orchestras, raising $54,483 prior to matches and prizes.

Next year’s GoodGiving Challenge is set for Nov. 28 through Dec. 1.