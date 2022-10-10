Golfers tee off to benefit Foster Care Council

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Teeing off for a cause, golf enthusiasts gathered at the Lexington Country Club Monday for the seventh annual Tee It Up For The Kids to benefit the Foster Care Council.

Business Development Director for the Council Lindy Hester explained its mission:

“We’re out here on this beautiful day at the Lexington Country Club for the 7th annual Tee It Up For The Kids golf scramble to benefit the Foster Care Counsel. The Foster Care Counsel is a nonprofit here in Lexington that raises money for resources for foster children and their families, specifically individual tutoring and enrichment activities.”

Funding goes to things like mentoring as well as clothing and summer camps for foster children in the state who have been removed from their homes because of abuse, abandonment or neglect.

Today’s event also featured mobile bidding in a silent auction.