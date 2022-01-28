Golden Alert issued for missing woman in Lexington

Alyssia Mills is 31 years old, last seen Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman. According to police, 31-year-old Alyssia Mills was last seen leaving the 1200 block of Village Drive on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Mills could be heading to Jackson County.

According to police, Mills is Bipolar and has a traumatic brain injury. Mills was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black shoes, and a pink hooded sweatshirt. She is approximately 5’ 4” and 140 lbs.

Anyone with knowledge of Mills’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.