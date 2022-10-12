Golden Alert issued for missing Somerset woman

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Golden Alert has been issued for 24-year-old Sarah Stephens, who has been missing since 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Somerset police say Stephens is 4’11”, weighs 160 pounds and has red hair that goes to the middle of her back. She also has scars on both arms and legs, a black cat tattoo on her right shoulder and both ears pierced.

She was last seen in the Park Avenue area of Somerset.

Police say it’s crucial Stephens is found as soon as possible. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Pulaski County 911 Center by dialing 911, or if you’re from out of the area, call 606-678-5008.