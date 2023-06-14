Golden Alert issued for missing man who may be headed to Lexington

Jeffery Fields

BURNSIDE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Burnside police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man who may be headed to the Lexington area.

Jeffery Fields was reported missing since June 8, police said in a Wednesday press release.

Fields, 39, is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He’s approximately 5’11 tall and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a polo shirt and black slip-on shoes.

He was last seen in Burnside, however, is from Mt. Vernon but may be headed to the Lexington area, police told ABC 36.

If you have any information or believe you’ve seen Fields, you’re asked to call the Pulaski County Public Safety Communications Center at 606-679-3200 or the Burnside Police Department at 606-561-3405.