‘Golden Alert’ issued for Jackson County woman

83-year old Pearlie Proffitt went missing Thursday afternoon

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A ‘Golden Alert’ was issued Thursday night for 83-year old Pearlie Proffitt, of Jackson County.

Emergency Management says she was last seen between 4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. from the Terrills Creek area of Jackson County.

Authorities say she was last seen driving a 1985 Blue S-10 pickup truck with license plate: 327-MFZ

She was seen on 421 in Clay County driving toward Manchester around 5:30 p.m., according to Emergency Management.

Authorities say she may be headed to the Big Creek area.

She’s 5’6″ and approximately 150-pounds. She has brown eyes with white, shoulder length hair, according to emergency management.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Jackson County 911 at 606-287-9979.